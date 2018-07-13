Mount Hope Elementary PTO President Arrested For Embezzlement

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County woman has been arrested on embezzlement allegations.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says, The Fayette County Board of Education notified the Sheriff’s Department of potential embezzlement being committed by a Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) member. The investigation shows that the president of the Mount Hope Elementary Parent Teacher Organization had used PTO funds to pay towards her personal home utility bill debt.

Jessica R. Zukowski, 33 of Mount Hope, was charged with Forgery and Embezzlement. She was released on a $7,500.00 bond set by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Captain S.L. Campbell the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.