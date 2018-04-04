Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Mount Hope Dollar General Broken Into Overnight

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 04, 2018, 09:27 am

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – A local Dollar General was broken into late Tuesday night.

Officials tell WOAY that the break-in happened at the Dollar General in Mount Hope, WV.

The only thing that was stolen was Newport cigarettes.

Police believe they have a suspect. No arrests have been made.

Tyler Barker

