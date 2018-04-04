CrimeWatchFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Mount Hope Dollar General Broken Into Overnight
By Tyler BarkerApr 04, 2018, 09:27 am
MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – A local Dollar General was broken into late Tuesday night.
Officials tell WOAY that the break-in happened at the Dollar General in Mount Hope, WV.
The only thing that was stolen was Newport cigarettes.
Police believe they have a suspect. No arrests have been made.
