Mount Hope and other local towns considered safest communities to live in

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – If you’re looking for a safe city to settle down in, there are several in Southern West Virginia.

Mount Hope is just one of several communities in the area that are among the top few considered safe, according to Safewise.com

The study analyzed FBI rankings of crime rates over the last 12 months. The study included violent crimes, burglary and thefts, arson, and factors like median income and number of residents in law enforcement.

Chief Stan Ellison says it’s help from the community that makes Mount Hope a safe place to live.

Other areas that made the list include, Fayetteville and Oak Hill.