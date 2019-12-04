Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured Mount Hope and other local towns considered safest communities to live in
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Mount Hope and other local towns considered safest communities to live in

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 04, 2019, 08:53 am

1
0

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – If you’re looking for a safe city to settle down in, there are several in Southern West Virginia.

Mount Hope is just one of several communities in the area that are among the top few considered safe, according to Safewise.com

The study analyzed FBI rankings of crime rates over the last 12 months. The study included violent crimes, burglary and thefts, arson, and factors like median income and number of residents in law enforcement.

Chief Stan Ellison says it’s help from the community that makes Mount Hope a safe place to live.

Other areas that made the list include, Fayetteville and Oak Hill.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Archives

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X