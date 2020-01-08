Motorists urged to watch for refreezing on roads

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia roads and bridges may refreeze overnight with temperatures expected to fall below freezing, the state Department of Transportation said.

Transportation Secretary Byrd White urged motorists to be cautious and alert while traveling overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Highway workers will continue to be ready to treat the roads as needed, he said.

“While our crews were prepared and actively pre-treating (where possible), salting and plowing roads, the hourslong blast of winter weather made travel through West Virginia difficult during Tuesday morning’s commute,” White said in a news release.