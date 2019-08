TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – State Troopers are investigating a deadly collision that occurred Friday afternoon.

Virginia State Police said at 12:31 p.m., they responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash in Tazewell County.

The crash involving a truck and motorcycle happened in the 3600 block of Ravens Nest Branch Road.

The motorcyclist did not survive the crash, their identity is not being released at this time.

If more details become available we’ll be sure to update you