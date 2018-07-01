FeaturedNewsWatchTop Stories
Motorcycle Crash Sends One To The Hospital
By Daniella HankeyJul 01, 2018, 16:12 pm
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, at about 1:30 pm this afternoon Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a motorcycle accident on WV Route 41 in the area of Babcock State Park.
The lone operator of the bike was seriously injured and was flown to the hospital for treatment by Air Evac. The Danese Fire Department, Jan Care and General Ambulance responded to the scene to provide aid. The road was blocked for about 30 minutes.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
This incident remains under investigation by Deputy First Class R.G Gipson of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
