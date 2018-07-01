Motorcycle Crash Sends One To The Hospital

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, at about 1:30 pm this afternoon Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a motorcycle accident on WV Route 41 in the area of Babcock State Park.

The lone operator of the bike was seriously injured and was flown to the hospital for treatment by Air Evac. The Danese Fire Department, Jan Care and General Ambulance responded to the scene to provide aid. The road was blocked for about 30 minutes.