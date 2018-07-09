FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Motor Vehicle Accident On Harper Rd. Leaves One Injured
By Daniella HankeyJul 09, 2018, 07:20 am
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Crews are on the scene of a car accident on Harper Rd. leaving one injured early Monday morning.
Dispatch told WOAY that the call came in at 6:50 a.m. on Harper Rd. but traffic is still moving.
One injury did occur, but the extent of the injury is unknown at this time.
Bradley-Prosperity, Raleigh County Sheriff and Jan-Care all responded to the scene.
