MOSSY, WV (WOAY)- A motor vehicle accident in the Mossy area of Fayette County sends two people the hospital.

Dispatch tells NewsWatch it got a call around 10 P.M. Tuesday night that a car had flipped and rolled over on Okey L. Patterson Road, eventually stopping in a creek.

Oak Hill Fire Department, Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Police responded to the scene.

Two people were sent to local hospitals, one of which was flown to a Charleston area hospital.