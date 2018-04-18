Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Breaking News Motion seeks to erase ex-Massey CEO Blankenship’s conviction
Breaking NewsFeaturedNewsWatchPoliticsState

Motion seeks to erase ex-Massey CEO Blankenship’s conviction

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 18, 2018, 14:29 pm

12
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Attorneys for former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship are seeking to erase his misdemeanor conviction related to the deadliest U.S. mine disaster in four decades.

A motion filed Wednesday in federal court in Charleston claims federal prosecutors withheld information that would have assisted in Blankenship’s defense at his trial.

It says the government produced reports and other information after the trial’s completion. Many of the documents involved interviews with people who testified at the trial.

The motion seeks an evidentiary hearing.

Blankenship served one year in prison for a misdemeanor conviction related to the 2010 explosion that killed 29 men at the Upper Big Branch mine in West Virginia.

He announced the motion through his U.S. Senate campaign.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Charleston declined to comment.

Comments

comments

Previous PostAppalachian Power Announces Transmission line improvements planned for Fayette County
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: