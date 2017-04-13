“The Mothman of Point Pleasant” Release Date

Advertisement



We have an exciting new film release to tell you all about! Small Town Monsters will document the “thirteen months that changed history” in the upcoming film, “The Mothman of Point Pleasant.”

The feature-length documentary will delve into not just the unusual happenings in the area but also the history of the small town and how it was impacted by the creature sightings. Successfully funded through a Kickstarter campaign, the documentary is produced and directed by Seth Breedlove.

DVD pre-orders have launched at shop.smalltownmonsters.com. The film will be released on June 2nd on Vimeo On-Demand, Amazon, iTunes, and most major streaming platforms.

