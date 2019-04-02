Mother Successfully Stops Attempted Kidnapping

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after attempting to grab a child from Huntington Mall.

On April 1, 2019, Cabell County 911 received a call around 6 p.m after a female stated she was in a department store and a man attempted to grab her five year old daughter. The female stated that she pulled out a firearm and the male suspect left the scene.

Mall security and officers from the Barboursville Police Department observed the male suspect, as described by female caller, walking near the Food Court and detained him. A statement was taken from the female and her child, and the male suspect was placed under arrest.

The crime is still currently under investigation by the Barboursville Police Department.