Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Mother of Princeton man shot by police files wrongful death lawsuit
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Mother of Princeton man shot by police files wrongful death lawsuit

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 08, 2019, 13:30 pm

30
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The mother of a mentally ill man who was fatally shot by two West Virginia State Police troopers has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the agency.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Beth Copson filed the federal suit on behalf of Kyle Copson, who was fatally shot two years ago in a Princeton parking lot.

The suit says the troopers failed to warn Copson before opening fire. The suit says Copson was holding a knife, but wasn’t close enough to cause harm.

State Police say Copson was told several times to drop the knife, but was shot because he made “threatening and aggressive gestures” and lunged at officers.

Police spokesman Reginald Patterson said officers are trained on handling mental health episodes. He wouldn’t answer other questions due to pending litigation.

Previous PostKroger donates $45,000 to Mountaineer Food Bank
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X