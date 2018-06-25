Mother & Grandmother Arrested For Having Heroin And Needles In Car With Child

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A mother and grandmother are arrested after Police find heroin and several needles in the car with a child present.

On Friday, June 22, 2018, Oak Hill Police and West Virginia State Police responded to a call that a vehicle located at Plateau Medical Center was parked with two adult subjects doing narcotics in the vehicle. Officers asked for ID and they saw a hypodermic needle containing a brown substance to be heroin. Mrs. Tina Gray was attempting to grab the needle and place it another place when officers ordered her to stop grabbing the needle, she failed to comply. They asked if she had any narcotics in her purse, she told them no.

Tina Gray, 47, had several needles along with an unknown white substance and Lillian Gray, 25, had several needles with plastic brown baggies containing heroin.

The child was at risk because of the close proximity of the drugs which could be easily transmitted through airborne or physical touch from either grandparent or mother.

Both were transported to Southern Regional Jail under a 50,000 dollar bond. Both Tina and Lillian were charged with possession of controlled substance and gross child neglect with substantial risk of creating death or serious injury.