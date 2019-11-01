Mother Arrested After Child Overdoses On Methadone

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A woman has been arrested after her two year old child overdosed on methadone.

According to a criminal complaint, a two year old child was taken to the hospital after being in an unresponsive state and was barely breathing. The child’s mother, Brittany Renee Williams, was asked if there were any drugs the child could have gotten into, which she denied. The father of the child arrived at the hospital and told nurses that Williams in fact had methadone in the house. The child was then given narcan, and blood work tested positive for methadone in the child’s system.

When the child was given a second dose of narcan, the child began to go into what the doctor described as withdrawals. The doctor believed in this case, that it had been a few months that the child had been receiving methadone. Williams has been charged with child abuse resulting in injury. She is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $50,000 bond.