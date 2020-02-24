Most voters believe President Trump will be reelected, according to a new poll

(WOAY/CBS News) – According to a new CBS poll, most voters believe that President Trump will be reelected.

According to CBS News: 65% of registered voters nationwide think President Trump will definitely or probably be reelected, including more than a third of Democrats who think so. Republicans are especially optimistic: more than 9 in 10 expect him to win.

Still, potential head to head matchups with all the major Democratic candidates against Mr. Trump shows a tight race no matter who the Democratic nominee is.

The full report can be found here: https://www.cbsnews.com/amp/news/2020-poll-most-voters-expect-trump-will-be-reelected-cbs-news/