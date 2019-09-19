Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Most Massive Neutron Star Ever Detected By Telescope In West Virginia
Local News

Most Massive Neutron Star Ever Detected By Telescope In West Virginia

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 19, 2019, 11:22 am

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Astronomers using the Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia have discovered the most massive neutron star ever detected.

Researchers discovered that a rapidly rotating millisecond pulsar, the most massive neutron ever measured, packing 2.17 times the mass of the sun. The measurement approaches the limits of how massive a compact a single object can become without crushing itself down into a black hole.

“Neutron stars are as mysterious as they are fascinating,” said Thankful Cromartie, a graduate student at the University of Virginia and Grote Reber pre-doctoral fellow at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory in Charlottesville, Virginia. “These city-sized objects are essentially ginormous atomic nuclei. They are so massive that their interiors take on weird properties. Finding the maximum mass that physics and nature will allow can teach us a great deal about this otherwise inaccessible realm in astrophysics.”

For more information, you can visit the Green Bank Observatory website at https://greenbankobservatory.org/most-massive-neutron-star-ever-detected/

