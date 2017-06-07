Morrisey ‘seriously considering’ Senate run; Manchin to seek re-election

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, WV (BY: JAKE ZUCKERMAN, CHARLESTON GAZETTE-MAIL) — On the heels of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announcing late last week that he would seek another term, West Virginia’s attorney general is testing the waters in the 2018 race.

Republican A.G. Patrick Morrisey issued a news release Tuesday announcing that he is “seriously considering” running for Manchin’s seat.

“Over the next two months, I intend to make a decision about whether I should pursue the U.S. Senate seat in 2018,” he said. “We have accomplished incredible things out of the Attorney General’s Office. Now it’s time to explore whether I can help West Virginia even more from a position in the U.S. Senate.”

Click here to read more.

Related

Comments

comments