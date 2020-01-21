Morrisey files for re-election as Attorney General

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) — Patrick Morrisey today filed for reelection for a third term as Attorney General, saying that West Virginia still has “unfinished business.”

“Although we’ve made progress, there’s more work to be done and I’m here to do it — to fight the drug epidemic, to tackle fraud and abuse, to protect consumers and to work for a level playing field for everyone to move the Mountain State on its current path to a new era of prosperity”, said Attorney General Morrisey. He went on to say:

“The opioid epidemic is devastating for our state. That will be a top priority. We must continue to target the root causes of this problem with everything in our arsenal,” he added, “We’ve successfully sued the federal government – the Drug Enforcement Agency – and drug companies dramatically reducing illicit supply in West Virginia. But we have much more work in front of us to stop the senseless death and suffering in West Virginia.”

“As Attorney General, I want to keep working with the President and his administration to eliminate overreach – regulatory burdens which stymie job growth. Let’s provide the incentives and encouragement for our children and grandchildren to return home to live, work and raise their families right here in the Mountain State.”

“I also want to build on the success of our Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, which has the potential to be one of the best in the nation.”

In seeking a third term, Morrisey runs on a very strong record of accomplishment:

Morrisey successfully sued the DEA and forced the Agency to rewrite the nation’s drug quota laws (the same rules that permitted massive oversupply of opioids into West Virginia).

Morrisey paved the way for opioid litigation pending across the country to hold opioid drug makers accountable for their actions.

Morrisey fought for children with special needs.

Morrisey has proactively returned over $45 million back to the State Treasury and earned several hundreds of millions in consumer damages for citizens and state agencies.

“I will continue to fight for the values of the families of the great state of West Virginia”.

Patrick Morrisey, 52, hails from Harpers Ferry and is married, and has a stepdaughter.