Morrisey to Announce New Initiative to Combat Drug Abuse

CHARLESTON– West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announces a statewide faith-based initiative aimed at empowering local churches in the substance abuse fight.

WHO: Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

WHAT: Announcing a statewide faith-based initiative aimed at empowering local churches in the substance abuse fight. He also will provide an update on other efforts by the office to reduce opioid abuse in West Virginia.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 7, at 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: West Virginia State Capitol – Attorney General’s Library.





