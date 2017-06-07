WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News Morrisey to Announce New Initiative to Combat Drug Abuse
Local NewsNewsWatchStateTop Stories

Morrisey to Announce New Initiative to Combat Drug Abuse

Rachel AyersBy Jun 06, 2017, 21:25 pm

324
0
Advertisement

CHARLESTON– West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announces a statewide faith-based initiative aimed at empowering local churches in the substance abuse fight.

WHO: Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

WHAT: Announcing a statewide faith-based initiative aimed at empowering local churches in the substance abuse fight. He also will provide an update on other efforts by the office to reduce opioid abuse in West Virginia.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 7, at 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: West Virginia State Capitol – Attorney General’s Library.

Comments

comments

Previous PostMarshall Coaches Visit Princeton
Rachel Ayers

Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives