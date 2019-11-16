Mormon leader: We didn’t leave Boy Scouts, they left us

NEW YORK (AP) — A high–ranking leader with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints said Friday the church severed its century–long tie with the Boy Scouts of America because the organization made changes that pushed it away from the church.

“The reality there is we didn’t really leave them; they kind of left us,” said M. Russell Ballard, a member of a top governing panel of the church called the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. “The direction they were going was not consistent to what we feel our youth need to have…to survive in the world that lies ahead for them.”

Ballard is in New York City to lead events with young adult church members and talk about preparations for the faith’s bicentennial next April.

During an interview, he talked about topics as diverse as the church’s support for medical marijuana, incivility in daily life and political discord.

The Latter–day Saints decided in 2018 to cut ties with the Boy Scouts of America and begin its own youth initiative in 2020 after declining membership prompted the Boy Scouts of America to open its doors to openly gay youth members and adult volunteers as well as girls and transgender youth.

At the time of the announcement, church leaders emphasized the desire to have a uniform scouting–like program it could use around the world and didn’t mention any philosophical differences.