More West Virginia students take college entrance exam

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia education officials say more of the state’s high school students are taking the ACT college entrance exam.

According to the Department of Education, new data from ACT show that between 2013 and 2017, the number of West Virginia students taking its test has increased by 5 percent.

The state’s 69 percent tested tops the national average of 60 percent.

Data show scores decreased in English, reading, math and science. West Virginia’s test takers still scored higher than the national average in English and comparable to the national average in reading.

The average composite score for West Virginia declined from 20.7 in 2016 to 20.4 in this year.

The results indicate 95 percent of ACT-tested graduates plan to enroll in higher education.

