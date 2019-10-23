More than 50,000 schools buses recalled; including West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – More than 50,000 school buses have been recalled in the United States; including West Virginia.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued 12 recalls for 2018 Thomas built buses Saf-T-Liner EFX. The recall says the seats do not have enough impact absorption material which could increase the risk of injury.

In West Virginia, 400 buses fall under the recall. According to Kristin Anderson, Director of Communications with the West Virginia Department of Education, they have been in touch with the manufacturer and the bus dealer.

The bus manufacturer, Thomas will send technicians to complete the necessary repairs on all affected buses in West Virginia within six months.

A link to the recall can be found here: https://www.nhtsa.gov/vehicle/2018/THOMAS%20BUILT%20BUSES/SAF-T-LINER%252520EFX#recalls