BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured More than 50,000 schools buses recalled; including West Virginia
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatchState News

More than 50,000 schools buses recalled; including West Virginia

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 23, 2019, 14:03 pm

47
0

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – More than 50,000 school buses have been recalled in the United States; including West Virginia.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued 12 recalls for 2018 Thomas built buses Saf-T-Liner EFX.    The recall says the seats do not have enough impact absorption material which could increase the risk of injury.

In West Virginia, 400 buses fall under the recall.  According to Kristin Anderson, Director of Communications with the West Virginia Department of Education, they have been in touch with the manufacturer and the bus dealer.

The bus manufacturer, Thomas will send technicians to complete the necessary repairs on all affected buses in West Virginia within six months.

A link to the recall can be found here: https://www.nhtsa.gov/vehicle/2018/THOMAS%20BUILT%20BUSES/SAF-T-LINER%252520EFX#recalls

Previous PostAAA offers tips to get your car ready for cold temperatures
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Archives

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X