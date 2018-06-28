Home NewsWatch More than 200,000 West Virginians to Travel for the Independence Holiday Weekend
More than 200,000 West Virginians to Travel for the Independence Holiday Weekend
By Daniella HankeyJun 28, 2018, 08:22 am
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- More than 200,000 (234,246) West Virginia residents and will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Independence Day holiday, an increase of more than 5 percent compared with last year. Most (89%) traveling for the extended holiday will do so by taking an All-American road trip, regardless of higher gas prices.
“Higher gas prices are not keeping travelers at home for the Independence Day holiday ” said Autumn Bess, District Office Supervisor for AAA Beckley. Confident consumers with additional disposable income will look to spend on travel this holiday, building on an already busy summer travel season.”
In addition to strong economic variables, the expected increase in travelers this year is helped by Independence Day falling on a Wednesday, giving travelers more flexibility to schedule a trip the weekend before or after the holiday. The Independence Day holiday period is defined as Tuesday, July 3 to Sunday, July 8.
