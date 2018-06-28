More than 200,000 West Virginians to Travel for the Independence Holiday Weekend

“Higher gas prices are not keeping travelers at home for the Independence Day holiday ” said Autumn Bess, District Office Supervisor for AAA Beckley. Confident consumers with additional disposable income will look to spend on travel this holiday, building on an already busy summer travel season.”

In addition to strong economic variables, the expected increase in travelers this year is helped by Independence Day falling on a Wednesday, giving travelers more flexibility to schedule a trip the weekend before or after the holiday. The Independence Day holiday period is defined as Tuesday, July 3 to Sunday, July 8.