Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Health More than 200 Naloxone Rescue Kit were donated to Fayette County Health Department
HealthLocal NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

More than 200 Naloxone Rescue Kit were donated to Fayette County Health Department

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 23, 2019, 16:56 pm

17
0

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Health Department received over 200 Naloxone Rescue Kit’s today.

Community connection has donated $7,000 to purchase overdose antidote kits for local health departments around the region.  Officials within Fayette County Health Department says Naloxone is a powerful drug commonly known by its brand name Narcan that revives people from an overdose.

“I think the more we can provide opportunities and access to good stable environment factors, that keeps all the numbers down.  We know all of the prevention training that we receive.  It’s working with the one you know, the person to educate, and working in a community environment,” said Greg Pucket with Community Connection

“We believe when the numbers come out that we will receive a decrease in overdose deaths.  Putting Narcan and Naloxone in the hands of people you need that for the people at risk of being around someone who overdoses, and so we are pretty thankful for that, and I do believe we will see a difference,” said Teri Harlen, Director Of Fayette County Health Department.

For more information, you can contact the Fayette County Health Department.

Previous PostWATCH: Know your options during National School Choice Week
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X