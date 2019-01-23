More than 200 Naloxone Rescue Kit were donated to Fayette County Health Department

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Health Department received over 200 Naloxone Rescue Kit’s today.

Community connection has donated $7,000 to purchase overdose antidote kits for local health departments around the region. Officials within Fayette County Health Department says Naloxone is a powerful drug commonly known by its brand name Narcan that revives people from an overdose.

“I think the more we can provide opportunities and access to good stable environment factors, that keeps all the numbers down. We know all of the prevention training that we receive. It’s working with the one you know, the person to educate, and working in a community environment,” said Greg Pucket with Community Connection

“We believe when the numbers come out that we will receive a decrease in overdose deaths. Putting Narcan and Naloxone in the hands of people you need that for the people at risk of being around someone who overdoses, and so we are pretty thankful for that, and I do believe we will see a difference,” said Teri Harlen, Director Of Fayette County Health Department.

For more information, you can contact the Fayette County Health Department.