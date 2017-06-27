More than 1,000 to participate in Girl Scout Jamboree this week in Fayette Co.

Advertisement



GLEN JEAN, WV (BY: CARRIE HODOUSEK, WV METRONEWS) — More than 1,000 people from 24 states will be in West Virginia this week for the Girl Scout Jamboree.

The event, which runs from Wednesday through Sunday, is being held at the Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve in Fayette County.

About 275 girls attended the Jamboree in 2015. This year, about 700 Girl Scouts and 300 adults will be at the facility in Glen Jean. More than 100 girls from the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council will participate.

