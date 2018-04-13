Monroe County Will Hold Tire Collection Event On April 25

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) program is hosting seven tire collection events in April.

Kanawha County – Saturday, April 14 , from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Herbert Hoover High School, 5096 Elk River Rd. N. Elkview;

– , from at Herbert Hoover High School, 5096 Elk River Rd. N. Elkview; Clay County – Saturday, April 14 , from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pierson’s Lumber, 1500 Clay Highway, Clay;

– , from at Pierson’s Lumber, 1500 Clay Highway, Clay; Wirt County – Saturday, April 21 , from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wirt County Recycling Center, 23 Teaberry Lane, Elizabeth;

– , from at Wirt County Recycling Center, 23 Teaberry Lane, Elizabeth; Monroe County – Wednesday, April 25 , from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the old rock quarry on Route 219 south of Union;

– , from at the old rock quarry on Route 219 south of Union; Tyler County – Saturday, April 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. ; location to be determined;

– ; location to be determined; Ritchie County – Saturday, April 28 , from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Division of Highways garage at 731 Ellenboro Road between Ellenboro and Harrisville;

– , from at the Division of Highways garage at 731 Ellenboro Road between Ellenboro and Harrisville; Kanawha County – Saturday, April 28 , from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in South Charleston at the intersection of 4th Avenue and C Street.

Residents may dispose of up to 10 tires per person with a valid West Virginia ID for the county in which the tire collection event is being held. The tires must be off the rims, and only car and light truck tires 16 inches or less will be accepted. Haulers and businesses are not permitted to participate. This tire collection is made possible in part through REAP, which brings together all of the state’s cleanup programs to maximize West Virginia’s cleanup efforts.

