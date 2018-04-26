MONROE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating stolen four-wheelers.

Sergeant Greer has had two complaints of 4wheelers stolen during daylight I’m Wednesday, April 25, 2018 between 7am and 7pm.

All that is certain now is they were loaded on a truck or trailer along Wilson’s Mill Road.

“I’m positive one of you out there has seen something of value to us. I hope that you will help us to help your neighbors by calling my office with any information you may have.” Says Sheriff Ken Hedrick

