    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Monroe County Road Signs Vanish

    Rebecca FernandezBy Apr 08, 2017, 22:29 pm

    UNION — Road name signs are vanishing in Monroe County. During the past six or seven years, more than 20 signs have disappeared from the rural county’s roads, creating a situation that can compromise the ability of ambulances or other emergency vehicles to find remote households.

    911 centers don’t believe a single individual or group of individuals acting in concert are responsible for the acts of vandalism, because the details of the thefts vary.

    The signs measure 6×30 inches and have white reflective lettering on a dark green background, similar to road signs erected by the state Division of Highways. Anyone with information about the missing signs may contact Tom Wilson by calling the non-emergency number at the 911 Center, 304-772-3915.

