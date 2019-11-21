CrimeWatch NewsFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch Monroe County man charged with allegedly abducting a woman 16

RICH CREEK, VA (WOAY) – A Monroe County man is in jail facing charges of abduction and maliciously causing bodily injury. Earlier today, the Rich Creek Police Department obtained two felony charges against Michael Broyles II from Lindside WV. Mr. Broyles is charged with abduction and maliciously causing bodily injury to the victim. The WV State Police and Monroe County Sheriffs Office took Mr. Broyles into custody without incident in Monroe County last night.

An unidentified female was reported to have been abducted from the area of Pizza Plus in Rich Creek on Wednesday. The victim sustained noticeable injuries to her head and face during the incident, according to witnesses.

He is currently being held without bond awaiting extradition to Virginia.

If anyone has any additional information about this case please contact the RCPD through the Giles 911 center at (540) 921-3842.

The RCPD would like to thank the citizens of Giles and Monroe County for your help, also the Giles and Monroe Sheriffs Offices, WVSP, VSP, and the US Marshal Service.