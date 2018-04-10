Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Monroe County Courthouse To Close This Week Due To Mold

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 10, 2018, 09:33 am

MONROE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Momroe County Courthouse is having to close for three days due to mold.

County Commissioner President Shane Ashley, tells WOAY that employees noticed some wallpaper coming up on a wall located on the right side of the courthouse.  They conctacted a mold company and they came out and verified it was mold.

The courthouse will be closed starting Wednesday, April 11 through Friday, April 13 to fix and repair the wall.

The courthouse plans on reopening Monday, April 16, 2018.

Tyler Barker

