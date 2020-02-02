Monkey’s Uncle Bar and Grill keeping it simple and affordable for Super Bowl Sunday

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – It is Super Bowl Sunday and if you’re still looking for a place to catch the game, Monkey’s Uncle Bar And Grill might just be the place to do it.

This year, the restaurant located off of Fayette Station Road is offering affordable food and a fun environment keeping the focus on simplicity.

“We wanted to do something simple and inexpensive to bring people out because we have really good food,” Kim Harrington, the owner, said. “We smoke all our meats out back. We brought in some chicken and pulled pork, and we’re going to do a taco bar all-you-can-eat for $5, and I think it’s going to bring a lot of people in. We have really good food here and we just want to bring attention to us.”

The taco bar started at 5 p.m. and they will be open for the entire game.