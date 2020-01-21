Moneypenny to Coach Oak Hill Football

WOAY Sports has confirmed through a source that David Moneypenny will be named the new head coach of Oak Hill football later this month. Moneypenny will succeed Jason Blankenship, who resigned in November after six seasons.

Moneypenny was the head coach at Fayetteville on two different occasions; he succeeded Frank Spangler ahead of the 2006 season and led the Pirates for three years. Moneypenny again succeeded Spangler after 2014, serving as the final high school head coach before Fayetteville was consolidated.

In his most recent stint at Fayetteville, the Pirates went a combined 26-18, including an appearance in the 2016 Class A semifinals. He takes over an Oak Hill team that went 3-7 in 2019, but has multiple returning starters.

Moneypenny’s most recent game as a head coach came when he led the South Cardinals in the 2019 North-South Football Classic.