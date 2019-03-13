Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Moneypenny Named South Cardinals Head Coach

Matt Digby Mar 12, 2019

WOAY – Fayetteville’s David Moneypenny has been selected as the head coach for this year’s North-South Football Classic.

Moneypenny was the head coach for the Pirates from 2006 to 2008, then from 2015-2018. He led the Pirates to four total Class A playoff appearances – including the 2016 semifinals – and coached multiple first-team All-State selections.

This is the second straight year an area coach will lead the Cardinals, following James Monroe’s John Mustain in 2018. The North Bears’ head coach is A.J. Harman of Liberty Harrison.

The 2019 North-South Football Classic is scheduled for June 8 in South Charleston.

