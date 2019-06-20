Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Mom Sues West Virginia City Police For Fatally Shooting Son

Yazmin RodriguezBy Jun 20, 2019, 09:03 am

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman is suing the city of Montgomery, its police and a former officer who killed her son.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Deborah Bygum says officers were well aware that her son Eric Young was a severely psychotic paranoid schizophrenic. But she says in her lawsuit that former Montgomery police Officer Roger L. King quickly escalated to deadly force after spotting Young trying to open a police car while talking to himself.

King said he first used a stun gun. Bygum says the autopsy showed no evidence of that, and that the officer killed him with five shots from 30 to 50 feet away.

Her federal wrongful death lawsuit filed this month says the officer, who is no longer with the department, wasn’t properly trained or supervised

