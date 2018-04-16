Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Mom Accused of Murdering Child Tried in West Virginia
Local NewsNewsTop Stories

Mom Accused of Murdering Child Tried in West Virginia

Vivian KwarmBy Apr 16, 2018, 11:11 am

24
0

WESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A trial is set to start for a woman accused of murdering her 3-year-old daughter, who disappeared in West Virginia more than six years ago.

Media outlets report a jury was selected in Lewis County Circuit Court last week, and the jurors were told to return Monday morning to hear the case against 35-year-old Lena Marie Lunsford Conaway, now of Florida.

Aliayah (ah-LEE’-ah) Lunsford was considered missing for about five years beginning in September 2011. Conaway was arrested in Florida in 2016 and later indicted on murder and child abuse charges.

The girl’s body has never been found.

Comments

comments

Previous PostUPDATED: 10 Cars Derail Off A Train In Fayette County, Some Parts In The New River
Vivian Kwarm

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: