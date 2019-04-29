Mobile users targeted by phone scam involving Lithuanian numbers

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Several mobile phone users have reported being targeted by a phone scam involving calls from Lithuanian numbers.

Over weekend Fayette residents receive calls from a number starting with +37 the Lithuanian country code. According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, this is more of a common nuisance daily.

“There’s nothing (the) Sheriff’s office can do about it. For one, yes, we can take the complaint, we can file charges, (but) we are never going to be able to get them. It’s a misdemeanor, and it would cost us more money to get somebody that we could ever afford and so the attorney general office is getting involved with this stuff now is just awful.” says, Sheriff Fridley

Sheriff Fridley goes on to say if you don’t recognize the telephone number don’t answer it.