NewsWatchState NewsTop Stories

Mobile sports betting gets slow start in West Virginia

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 12, 2019, 10:53 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Early reports from the West Virginia Lottery Commission show a slow start to mobile sports betting in the state, with the apps earning less than 4% of what three on-site sportsbooks garnered.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports data for the week ending Aug. 31, when two mobile apps launched, shows the apps produced about $25,000 in revenue. On-site sportsbooks at three of the state’s five casinos earned nearly $649,000 in revenue that same week.

Data for this past weekend shows mobile app players wagered a total of $1.12 million and collected nearly $1.1 million in winnings. The apps’ revenue totaled about $28,000, a number likely deflated by Sunday’s first full day of NFL games and major upsets. Lottery Director John Myers says he expects mobile play to grow.

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.

