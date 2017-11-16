Mobile mammograms offered in new West Virginia bus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A new mobile mammography vehicle will be offering screenings in West Virginia later this week.

The 45-foot vehicle called Bonnie’s Bus will visit Ritchie County on Friday, a service of West Virginia University Medicine and the WVU Cancer Institute. The bus will be at the Ritchie Regional Health Center in Harrisville from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call (304) 699-0947 for an appointment.

Mammograms will be billed to private insurance, Medicare or Medicaid if available. Mammograms for women without insurance will be covered by the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program or through special grant funds from the West Virginia affiliate of Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

Bonnie’s Bus is provided through a gift from Jo and Ben Statler and is named after Jo Statler’s late mother, Bonnie Wells Wilson.

