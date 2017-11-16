Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Mobile mammograms offered in new West Virginia bus
Local NewsTop Stories

Mobile mammograms offered in new West Virginia bus

Tyler BarkerBy Nov 16, 2017, 12:44 pm

556
0

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A new mobile mammography vehicle will be offering screenings in West Virginia later this week.

The 45-foot vehicle called Bonnie’s Bus will visit Ritchie County on Friday, a service of West Virginia University Medicine and the WVU Cancer Institute. The bus will be at the Ritchie Regional Health Center in Harrisville from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call (304) 699-0947 for an appointment.

Mammograms will be billed to private insurance, Medicare or Medicaid if available. Mammograms for women without insurance will be covered by the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program or through special grant funds from the West Virginia affiliate of Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

Bonnie’s Bus is provided through a gift from Jo and Ben Statler and is named after Jo Statler’s late mother, Bonnie Wells Wilson.

Comments

comments

Previous PostBeckley Art Center's Holiday Marketplace
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives