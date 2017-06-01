Manchin urges West Virginians to send him questions to ask former FBI Director Comey

Advertisement



WASHINGTON (NEWS RELEASE) – As he prepares for former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey to testify before the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Thursday, June 8th at 10 a.m. in open session, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) is asking West Virginians to send questions they would like him to ask Director Comey on their behalf to Intel_Hearing@Manchin.Senate.Gov.

“My role on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence puts me in a unique position and I take my responsibility to question former Director Comey very seriously,” Senator Manchin said. “I was sent to Washington, D.C. to represent my fellow West Virginians and I want to know what questions you want answered. I urge every West Virginian to send me your questions for the Director and I will do my best to ensure your questions are answered.”

For updates on the hearing click here.

