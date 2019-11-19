MLB proposes to eliminate Minor league baseball

CHARLESTON, WV – From the Bluefield Blue Jays, to the Princeton Rays, Morgantown Black Bears, and the West Virginia Power, our state has a long history and excellent partnership with Major League and Minor League Baseball. Our West Virginia-based teams are enjoyed by thousands of our families, but they are also important parts of our local economies and communities.

Gov. Justice has been in touch with Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred today and both have agreed to meet very soon. The Governor looks forward to discussing the importance of Minor League Baseball to our families, communities, and our economy.

“Minor League Baseball is a critical part of West Virginia’s future,” Gov. Justice said. “Our tourism is exploding, we’re repairing and building roads like never before, we’re creating jobs, and people are visiting Almost Heaven West Virginia. I am working to find a real solution on this issue, starting at the top with Commissioner Manfred. I am confident we can show Commissioner Manfred what a fantastic partner MLB has in the great state of West Virginia. Simply put, these teams have to be preserved for all involved and the goodness of our communities.”

Senator Shelley Moore Capito released the following statement:

“Minor league baseball has become a part of the fabric of many West Virginia towns. I have stressed to both Major League and Minor League Baseball my hope and encouragement to work together and also with the impacted communities and franchises. We have to communicate openly and honestly to understand the proposals and impacts fully,” Senator Capito said.