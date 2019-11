OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The future of the Bluefield Blue Jays and Princeton Rays is uncertain.

Major League Baseball has proposed a plan that would remove 42 of the 160 minor league affiliate teams, according to the New York Times. The Blue Jays and Rays are included in that plan, which would take place after the 2020 season if it goes through.

The proposal also includes a reduction of the MLB draft from 40 rounds to 20 or 25 rounds.