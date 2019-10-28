BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Mitchell Stadium is one of the Best in the County
NewsWatch

Mitchell Stadium is one of the Best in the County

AvatarBy Oct 28, 2019, 19:25 pm

3
0

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield is in the running for the best football stadium in the country. USA Today is running the competition and anyone can cast their vote online. The stadium is utilized by multiple schools in the country.

What makes Mitchell Stadium’s participation so significant is that West Virginia has fewer residents than some of the football stadium cities participating.

Charles Ridlehuber director of Parks and Rec hopes that residents of West Virginia go out and cast their vote.

Previous PostTazewell High School Unveils Media Library in Honor of Alumni
Avatar

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X