Mitchell Stadium is one of the best in the Country

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield is in the running for the best football stadium in the country.

USA Today is running the competition and anyone can cast their vote online. The stadium is utilized by multiple schools in the country.

What makes Mitchell Stadium’s participation so significant is that West Virginia has fewer residents than some of the football stadium cities participating.

Charles Ridlehuber director of Parks and Rec hopes that residents of West Virginia go out and cast their vote.

Here is the link to vote: https://usatodayhss.com/2019/americas-best-high-school-football-stadiums-round-3