Missing Woman from McDowell County found dead

UPDATE: A missing woman who lived in McDowell County is dead.

Family confirmed that Grace Cline was found dead in McDowell County. They say she wrecked.

Details are limited and we will update this story when more information is available.

——————

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Deputies are searching for a missing woman who lives in the Panther community of McDowell County.

Grace Cline was last seen during the morning hours of December 23. Be on the lookout for a 2017 grey Ford Explorer with a front license plate of CLINE.

Family says she may or may not know where she is or what is going on.

If you see her or the vehicle you are asked to call police.