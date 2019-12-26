Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured Missing Woman from McDowell County found dead
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Missing Woman from McDowell County found dead

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 26, 2019, 10:20 am

505
0

UPDATE: A missing woman who lived in McDowell County is dead.

Family confirmed that Grace Cline was found dead in McDowell County. They say she wrecked.

Details are limited and we will update this story when more information is available.

——————

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Deputies are searching for a missing woman who lives in the Panther community of McDowell County.

Grace Cline was last seen during the morning hours of December 23. Be on the lookout for a 2017 grey Ford Explorer with a front license plate of CLINE.

Family says she may or may not know where she is or what is going on.

If you see her or the vehicle you are asked to call police.

Previous PostNine traffic deaths in five days on Virginia's highways
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Archives

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X