Missing raleigh county woman

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Troopers need the public’s help in searching for a missing elderly woman.

On Wednesday, December 11, 2019 a trooper with the WVSP Beckley Detachment received a missing person complaint on 69 year old Patricia Pack. The trooper was informed that Pack had been missing since Monday, December 9, 2019 from the Coal City/Lillybrook area of Raleigh County. Pack’s red, Ford Ranger was found in the Lillybrook area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper First Class C. A. Dunn at the WVSP Beckley Detachment at (304) 256-6700.