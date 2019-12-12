Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured Missing raleigh county woman
FeaturedLocal NewsMissing PersonsNewsWatch

Missing raleigh county woman

Yazmin RodriguezBy Dec 12, 2019, 16:11 pm

2
0

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Troopers need the public’s help in searching for a missing elderly woman.

On Wednesday, December 11, 2019 a trooper with the WVSP Beckley Detachment received a missing person complaint on 69 year old Patricia Pack. The trooper was informed that Pack had been  missing since Monday, December 9, 2019 from the Coal City/Lillybrook area of Raleigh County. Pack’s red, Ford Ranger was found in the Lillybrook area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper First Class C. A. Dunn at the WVSP Beckley Detachment at (304) 256-6700.

Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.

Archives

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X