Advertisement



RALEIGH COUNTY– The West Virginia State Police need your help finding a missing man.

Ardie Curry, also known as Jim, was last seen on April 14th in the Glen White area off of Lester Highway. Police say sometimes a man named David Pierce was known to give him a ride from time to time. They are unsure of his height and weight. If you have any information please call the WVSP-Beckley Detachment at (304) 256-6700.

Related

Comments

comments