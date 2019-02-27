MISSING: Officials Searching For Missing Tazewell County Man

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – Officials are looking for a missing Tazewell County, Virginia man.

Arthur “Achie” Muncy was last seen on Stony Ridge near North Tazewell, VA on February 21, 2019. He has a Tasmanian Devil tattoo on his upper arm and a barb wire tattoo around his biceps. Family and friends are concerned for his well-being. If you have seen or know Arthur’s whereabouts please contact the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office at 276-988-0645. .

The family has reason to believe that his disappearance is suspicious.