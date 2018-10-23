Search
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
MISSING: Oak Hill High School Teacher
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

MISSING: Oak Hill High School Teacher

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 23, 2018, 14:28 pm

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Authorities are looking for a missing Oak Hill High School teacher.

On Monday, October 22, 2018, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, was notified by the administration of Oak Hill High School, that a teacher failed to report to work. Deputies have checked the residence and neither he or his vehicle was there.

The missing adult is Mark A. Lilly of Fayetteville, 50-year-old white male, 5’8″, 150 lbs., with a mustache and shaved head. He was last seen at Oak Hill High School early Saturday morning on surveillance cameras.

He drives 2017, Toyota Tacoma, maroon in color with a camper top, WV Registration DWK614.

If you have information as to his possible whereabouts, please contact the Fayette County 911 Center at 304-574-3590, or via the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.

