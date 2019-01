MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Mercer County teenage boy is missing, and authorities need your help locating him.

Bobby Joe Master was last seen on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, outside of the Mercer County Courthouse.

Masters is 5’6″ in height, weighs 130 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. His date of birth is 11/12/2002.

If you have any information you are urged to contact 1-800-352-6513 or call 911.