MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing woman.

Angela Dawn Cook Is 5’6”, weighs around 160 pounds, has brown hair and eyes.

Cook was last seen on the 13th of January in War.

Anyone having any information on the whereabouts of Angela Cook is encouraged to call the McDowell County 911 center or the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.